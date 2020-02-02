Rockford Police use K-9 to chase down robbery suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Several people were detained after police chased a suspect vehicle in an armed robbery into a dead end street in Rockford.

Rockford Police say the incident began with an armed robbery to two men near New Towne Drive this afternoon.

Officers were able to spot the suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Murano, and chased it to Rockcliff Drive, a dead end.

Nearly a dozen squad cars swarmed the neighborhood. When the vehicle came to a stop, at least one suspect got out and ran, and was later tracked down by a police K-9.

According to eyewitnesses, up to five people in the vehicle were detained by police.

Police say the victim was not hurt, and the investigation is ongoing.

