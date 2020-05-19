Rockford Police ‘violence reduction patrol’ nets 10 suspects on gun, drug charges Monday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say 10 people were charged with crimes ranging from weapons, drug and traffic offenses Monday night as part of the department’s stepped-up efforts to counter a rash of violent crimes in the city.

At 5:45 p.m., police say officers tried to stop a car in the area of Huffman Boulevard and Fulton Avenue, but it fled. Police found the car later parked in the 2200 block of Freemont Street. Two men ran from the vehicle while the driver remained. After a brief foot chase, police say officers took both men into custody.

Police say two loaded guns were found.

Dewayne Tolliver, 33, was charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and Resisting Arrest.

Dewayne Tolliver. Photo: Rockford Police Deparment

Marcarlo Marshall, 27, was charged with Resisting Arrest.

Marquise Caldwell, 30, was charged with Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding.

Marquise Caldwell. Photo: Rockford Police Department

At 6 p.m., police tried to stop a car in the 1100 block of Auburn Street, but the suspect fled, jumped into another car, and fled to a house in the 1900 block of Jonathan, where he was identified as Dennis Mackey, 38, and was arrested.

Police say they found 50 grams of Fentanyl, 60 MDMA (Ecstacy) pills, 37 grams of cannabis, ammunition, and over $5,500.

Mackey was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cannabis, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, and Driving on a Revoked License.

Dennis Mackey. Photo: Rockford Police Department

At 8:49 p.m, officers stopped a car in the area of Grant Avenue and John Street, and say they recognized the front seat passenger, Deonta Hearne, 27, from a previous report of brandishing a gun.

Police say a gun, two magazines and a box of ammunition were found.

Hearne was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and No FOID.

Dustin Rasmussen, 25, was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No FOID, and Traffic Offenses.

Dustin Rasmussen. Photo: Rockford Police Department

Police say around 10 p.m., Dijoune Nelson, 27, and Davontae Curry, 33, were arrested after officers stopped their vehicle in the area of School Street and Kilburn Avenue. Police said a loaded gun, over 190 grams of cannabis, and $1,500 were recovered.

Nelson was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No FOID, and traffic offenses.

Dijoune Nelson. Photo: Rockford Police Department

Curry was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis.

At 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, police stopped a vehicle for speeding on 11th Street.

Police say the driver, Tyrone Smith, 32, was on parole for Armed Robbery and had no driver’s license. He was charged with a No Driver’s License and Speeding.

The passenger, 29-year-old Daario Paschal, was found to be in possession of MDMA (Ecstacy), 3 baggies of cannabis, and over $6,500, according to police. He was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

