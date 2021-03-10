Rockford Police: Violent crime wave continues into 2021, auto thefts skyrocket

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking for the public’s help in combatting a spike in crime that began around the start of the pandemic.

Police say crime rates were on a downward trend until last year. Authorities say they aren’t able to fight violent crime by themselves and they need the community to work with them.

Violent crimes are up 18% from this time last year. January/February of 2020 had a combined 228 incidents compared to 270 in the first two months of 2021.

Auto thefts are seeing an alarming 85% increase, with 87 recorded already this year compared to 47 at this time in 2020.

Anyone can report a crime to the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.