ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Scammers are impersonating police officers to extort victims for money, Rockford Police are warning.

The department issued an advisory on Friday after they say they recieved multiple reports of phone calls from individuals alleging to be from Rockford Police.

The scammers reportedly use fake phone numbers that appear to be from Rockford and officer names to demand payment for outstanding warrants or other payments, according to the advisory.

Victims may be asked to pay with gift cards or pre-paid credit cards, and to either mail the payment to a PO box or meet up with the caller.

Police are encouraging those who recieve suspicious phone calls to note the name and phone number of the caller and report the call to Rockford Police’s non-emergency line at 815-966-2900.