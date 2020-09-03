Rockford Police welcomes new K9 Andii

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department has announced the addition of K9 Andii to the local K9 police force.

According to Friends of Rockford Police K9 Unit, Andii is the second female police dog on the force, a Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix who comes from Slovakia.

Her partner, Officer Isaiah Fisher, says she likes to eat all the time, and likes swimming and barking at 5:30 a.m. to wake him up.

“We want to thank Friends of Rockford Police K9 for their amazing gift of Andii,” said Lieutenant Dan Watton. “She has gone through weeks of training with her partner…who has been with the Rockford Police Department for over five years.”

Friends of Rockford Police K9 Unit was formed to support and enhance the Rockford Police K9 Unit. All funds raised go to purchase additional dogs, vehicles, specialized equipment, vests, training and new technology for the Rockford Police K9 Unit.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

