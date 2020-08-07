Rockford Police will arrest protesters causing disturbance outside of City Market protest zone

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced Friday that protesters at City Market who cause a disruption outside of a designated protest zone will be subject to arrest.

Police say Joe Marino Park, which is operated by the Rockford Police Department, will be the designated location for protesters.

“Those who violate the law causing a breach of peace or infringing on other people’s rights, outside of the designated protest area, will be subject to arrest,” police said in a statement.

Rockford City Market was canceled last Friday after several weeks of anti-police protesters had gathered outside the area with bullhorns, speakers and sirens to disrupt the event and bring attention to alleged acts of police brutality by the Rockford Police Department.

Protesters still gathered on E. State Street and Water Street on Friday and blocked traffic, which resulted in several arrests.

The Rockford Park District and the City say they have agreed to a solution to allow for a barrier between City Market-goers and the protesters by allowing City Market to expand into Waterside Park, which is policed and maintained by the Park District, for the remainder of the season.

As stated in Rockford Park District’s Code of Ordinances, “no person or persons may interfere with the intended use, enjoyment, peace, good order, or condition of the park, facility, or amenity intended for a specific purpose.”

The Park District said Monday: “Lawlessness, aggression, bullhorns, or sirens will not be tolerated when using public spaces and will be enforced by Rockford Park District Police, along with City of Rockford and Winnebago County.”

