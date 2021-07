ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Battle of the Badges” blood drive has come to an end, and Rockford Police had the most donations on their behalf.

The contest was held at the Rock River Valley Blood Center. The Police Department pulled in 166 donations. Rockford Fire netted 115.

The blood comes in during a dry spell at the blood center, which officials say happens every summer.

Donations made at the blood bank stay local, and enable first responders to save more than 840 lives.