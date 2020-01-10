Police investigate car-to-car shooting near Heartland Church

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 1 p.m. Friday, Rockford Police were called to the 1100 block of S. Alpine Road, across from Heartland Church, for a reported shooting.

At least one ambulance was called to the scene.

Police say a suspect in a blue, 4-door vehicle fired shots at the victim’s vehicle and then fled north on Alpine.

There has been no word of injuries.

DEVELOPING…

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories