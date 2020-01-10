Police investigate car-to-car shooting near Heartland Church

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 1 p.m. Friday, Rockford Police were called to the 1100 block of S. Alpine Road, across from Heartland Church, for a reported shooting.
At least one ambulance was called to the scene.
Police say a suspect in a blue, 4-door vehicle fired shots at the victim’s vehicle and then fled north on Alpine.
There has been no word of injuries.
DEVELOPING…
MORE HEADLINES:
- Food Prepping Made Easy With Maximum Performance
- Best Spot To Watch The Game
- Vincent Records and The Times Productions Brings In The Purple Madness Prince Tribute
- RBI’s Has Your Super Bowl Food Covered And Then Some
- You Cannot Miss The Amenities At Wesley Willows
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!