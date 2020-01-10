Police investigate car-to-car shooting near Heartland Church

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 1 p.m. Friday, Rockford Police were called to the 1100 block of S. Alpine Road, across from Heartland Church, for a reported shooting.

At least one ambulance was called to the scene.

Police say a suspect in a blue, 4-door vehicle fired shots at the victim’s vehicle and then fled north on Alpine.

There has been no word of injuries.

DEVELOPING…

