Rockford Police’s St. Patrick’s Day patrols nets zero drunk driving arrests

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Friday that although there were 62 citations issued during it’s St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period, zero arrests were made for drunk driving.

Police said the citations issued were for distracted driving, speeding and other infractions.

“By keeping distracted drivers off the roads and ensuring that motorists and passengers are driving within the speed limit, we’re able to help make the roads a safer place for everyone,” said Traffic Sergeant Jason DoBran.

The traffic safety enforcement was funded by part of the Illinois Department of Transportation’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.