ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday was Election Day across the nation.

The day came with challenges for several Rockford area polling locations. Voters said that polls had been down throughout the day. One election worker at Grace United Methodist Church said that it was not just an issue that they were facing, as it was happening on and off at several polling locations.

The problem was not with actual ballots, but with the check-in process.

“We had some issues with our registration computers, which were having a hard time connecting to whatever the server is that they talk to,” said Deborah Bauch, election judge coordinator.

The issues at the church caused officials to quickly pivot to other options.

“We did have lines for quite a while, then we got the go ahead from downtown to use our alternate system, which is the old-fashioned paper and pencil method,” Bauch said.

Bauch added that the lines went down considerably and poll workers were able to process people quickly after the computer problems were worked out.

“We never, ever intend to turn someone away, and I’m really sorry to hear that anybody left because they felt frustrated,” she said.

Voter turnout was pretty high overall, according to Bauch.

“It’s only 10:30 or so and we’ve already had probably close to 260-270 people, so it’s been busy and it’s been steady,” she said. “And now that we’ve got all of the bugs worked out of getting people registered, it flows really well.”

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.