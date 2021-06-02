Rockford principal retires after 50 years of educating

ROCKFORD, Illl. (WTVO) — A Rockford Public School educator is set to retire after being with the district for 50 years.

A retirement open house was held Wednesday afternoon at McIntosh Elementary School for Principal Al Gagliano.

He says he’s proud of the number of students that have moved on to find success later in life. Gagliano adds, one of his favorite parts of being an educator was working with kids, parents, and co-workers.

“It’s been a wonderful experience. I’ve tried to make sure that we were a school that was just like home, a family so that we nurtured our children and made sure we set them and going into the right direction,” said Gagliano.

Gagliano says he will miss his daily interactions with students the most.