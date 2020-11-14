Rockford private school students left out of free NIU tuition deal, critics say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Earlier this week, the City of Rockford announced a deal which would allow some Rockford Public School graduates to attend Northern Illinois University for free.

But now, some critics are calling the deal unfair to private school students.

Rockford Lutheran’s executive director, Don Gillingham, says scholarships should be distributed to all students in the Forest City.

The City’s criteria for the NIU scholarships included attending four years at an RPS school. Gillingham thinks awarding students based on their financial need would be a better approach.

Gillingham says there is a misconception that students who attend private schools are wealthy, but says many Lutheran students receive financial assistance.

“We just need somebody to explain to us why our kids are second-class citizens in this fashion, and why public funds are being given to kids who qualify for them, and may need them desperately, but also those who don’t have the same financial need,” he said.

MORE HEADLINES: