ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, the U.S. Supreme court issued a ruling overturning the two decades-old Roe v Wade decision, which made abortion legal in the United States.

The ruling turns the issue of whether or not to permit abortion over to individual states.

In Illinois, abortion remains legal. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker declared the state a safe haven for abortion care, and many abortion clinics near its borders say they are preparing for an influx of patients from out of state.

In Wisconsin, abortion will be outlawed in most cases, unless the mother’s life is in danger from a pregnancy complication.

In Rockford on Thursday, both pro-life and pro-abortion camps celebrated or decried the Supreme Court’s decision.

Those in favor of protecting the lives of the unborn said they were happy with the decision, while others say the country is taking a step backwards by taking away a mother’s right to determine when she wishes to raise a child.

Daniel Pribble, director of communications for the Rockford Family Initiative, said, “It’s a joyous occasion and we should celebrate, but at the same time we shouldn’t forget there is a lot of work to be done especially here in Illinois. This will cause a lot more people to come to Illinois from neighboring states for abortions.”

Attorney Sara Dady said Friday was a sad, dark day, and said the ruling will hurt the next generation.

“The Supreme Court has handed this decision back to the states and state representatives to determine whether women have a fundamental human right to their own lives,” she said.

Dady said her biggest concern was that more women will be forced to give birth, adding that there are many reasons why a woman chooses to terminate a pregnancy.

Statistics have shown that the central reasons women choose to have an abortion are: the baby would interfere with work, school or other responsibilities; they could not afford to raise a child; or they were single or had relationship problems and did not want to raise a child.

“I don’t think the government has any business forcing any person or another. It’s always by consent,” Dady said.

Pribble said his goal was not only to change laws, but change the hearts of those in a difficult situation, by showing them other options for their child.

“It might be difficult at the time but you’ll be so thankful. there are so many women we know that you know they chose to abort their child and their just scarred for life,” he said. “I encourage everyone continue to stand up for what’s right and fight for the right to life.”

The Catholic Diocese of Rockford applauded the Justices’ decision but said more work needs to be done to make sure individual states implement a ban, saying Friday, “As people committed to human rights and the protections for both those not yet born and for expectant mothers, we need to engage our representatives by persuasion and by our votes. Our voices can save lives.”