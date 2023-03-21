ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The quest to find the “Coolest Thing Made in Illinois” is down to the final four.

One of the items is made in the stateline.

The “Rosenberg Moon Habitat” is made by Rockford’s Ingersoll Machine Tools. It is going up against barbecue sauce made by “17th Street Bar and Grill” in Southern Illinois.

The third finalist comes from Carmi-based “Elastec” and its “Portable Drug Incinerator.” The fourth comes from “Flora and Hella Electronics,” who makes a radar for driver’s assistance and automated driving.

Voting is now open and runs through March 26.