ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford alderman took a look at a program that is aimed to help bring communities together at a city council meeting on Tuesday evening.

It is known as “The Forward for Fun Initiative Program,” where each of the city’s 14 wards will receive money to put on events for the community. People are saying that they want to get back to normal, and the City of Rockford wants to make that happen.

“I couldn’t be happier, I really couldn’t,” said 12th Ward Alderwoman Gina Meeks. “This is exactly what I wanted when I first came on, was an opportunity to get out there and throw events and really bring people together.”

Meeks said that she hears all the time that locals want to get out and be in their community.

“What you will see is more events popping up in the City of Rockford, more opportunities for people to get out and engaged, and I think that’s what we all want to see,” she said.

Rockford aldermen approved $75,000 for the “Forward for Fun” program. The money will go towards community events in each of the city’s 14 wards and is expected to cost $150,000.

The remaining dollars will be raised by the community.

“This can spark some new optimism in the community,” said John Groh, president and CEO of the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Leading into the pandemic, I think there was tremendous momentum and positive spirit in our community that we want to recapture some of that and ignite some new optimism going forward.”

Groh said that this is a great opportunity for businesses and the community.

“I think there is a lot of creativity in our community, and I know that each of the wards will come up with ideas that celebrate the unique character and flavor of local neighborhoods and wards,” Groh said.

Meeks has already started planning for her ward.

“I have decided to partner with my aligning Alderman Bill Rose,” Meeks said. “He’s in the 9th Ward, I’m in the 12th and we’re going to do a big clean up project in collaboration with ‘Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful.'”

Residents should contact their ward alderman with any event ideas they have.