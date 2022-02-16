ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A program of The Stepping Stones will be awarded a grant by the Rockford Area Arts Council.

The Stars of Light program has been awarded $2,000 to produce the “Art of Recovery” gallery later this year. The money will also go towards hosting a series of visiting artist workshops that will make it possible for attendees to participate in the Art of Recovery event.

Workshop times and dates will be announced at a later time and will be open to individuals with mental illnesses who would like to participate in the gallery show.

The Art of Recovery is expected to take place in October during Rockford’s “Artscene.”