ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A program through the City of Rockford is making it a little bit easier to be successful for local entrepreneurs.

Ade Villatoro, owner of Earth Zero Wast Company, said that, like many other small businesses or entrepreneurs, she did not know where to start or what she needed. The “Business First” program guided her in the right direction.

“It was really helpful super helpful because, especially when you are starting a store or opening a store that you never been a part of, you’ve never done this before, you start thinking, ‘oh my gosh, there is so much that goes into this,'” Villatoro said.

Villatoro said that she started her company with just a small table at the Midwest Rustic, but knew she wanted a store to call her own after they closed to bring environmental awareness to the community.

“They were able to sit down with me and tell me, you know, what are the things that I needed, if I needed some permits,” Villatoro said.

She said that she was able to go through the “Business First” program with the help of other small businesses. Francisca French with the City of Rockford said the program is a one-stop shop for opening a business within the stateline.

“The more small businesses we can see become successful, the better it is for the City of Rockford,” French said. “And, so to have this program, to get people out there and to also get them as much information as possible is very important.”

The program is a sit down with multiple departments within the City of Rockford, such as the Winnebago County Health Department, Rock River Water Reclamation District and the Small Business Development Center. They listen to what the entrepreneur’s business pitch and give feedback to help set the business up for success.

“And with programs like Business First, it’s good for that business owner because they will actually stay in business, and it will be good for their business to sustain and grow possibly into maybe a larger location or into, then expand into a larger,” French said.

Villatoro said that she really feels the support from the city wanting her to have a successful business. She said that she cannot wait for opening day this Saturday.

“If there is someone that is wanting to start a business, I would definitely reach out to them because they’ll know how to guide you in the way you need to go,” Villatoro said.

More information can be found on the Business First website.