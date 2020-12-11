Rockford program invites at-risk youth to learn homebuilding skills

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Youthbuild, which gives at-risk young adults training in welding and construction, opened it’s doors to a new crop of potential students on Friday.

At it’s open house and orientation today, Youthbuild gave young adults between 16 and 23 the chance to learn about the program and its staff.

Youthbuild also helps build low income housing in Rockford.

Program director William Chatman, executive director of Comprehensive Community Solutions, says their mission is to help the participants reach their life goals.

“Learning doesn’t stop once you get your high school diploma. It’s our job to make sure our young people develop a desire, a love for learning the things that they need to learn to be successful in their careers and in their personal lives,” he said.

Another Youthbuild open house is scheduled for next Friday, December 18th, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 917 South Main Street in Rockford.

