Rockford program will cover up to $30k for roof repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford launches a program designed to help homeowners with one of their biggest maintenance expenses.

The Residential Roof program will cover the cost of rehabbing a roof–up to $30,000. Applicants need to meet income requirements. They also need to live in the home as their primary residence.

The program’s manager says the investment goes beyond a house’s roof.

“It’s the crucial part of owning a home. Because if you’ve got a leaky roof it’s causing more damage to the interior of the property, to the exterior of the property, and now it’s going to cost even more money to fix all those related items,” said Deb Dorsey, the housing and program manager for the City of Rockford.

The pre-application process is now open until February 12th. After that, names will be picked through a lottery.

Click here for the pre-application.