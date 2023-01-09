ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Promise scholars continue to excel at Rock Valley College.

Forty-seven students at RVC were receiving Rockford Promise scholarships during the fall semester. They together had a cumulative GPA of 3.1. Thirty-one students had a GPA of 3.0 or higher, while nine had perfect 4.0.

Rockford Promise provides scholarships to Rockford Public School students for local colleges. One hundred thirty-four scholars have enrolled at Rock Valley since its start. Fifty-five have earned two-year degrees, while seven have earned two-year professional certificates.