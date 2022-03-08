ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Rockford Promise” students are doing it again.

A record number of the scholars ended up on the Dean’s List at Rock Valley College, and it is happening at Rockford University as well. Eight “Rockford Promise” scholars made up RU’s Distinguished Scholar List last fall, and another five made the Dean’s List.

“Rockford Promise” provides scholarships to Rockford Public School students to go to RVC, RU and Northern Illinois University. At the start of the school year, 171 RPS students were in the program, and 51 of those earned honors in the first semester.