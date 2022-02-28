ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Promise sends more than 100 Rockford Public Schools students to college for free each year, and high school seniors looking to go to Rock Valley College this fall need to get their applications in as soon as possible.

Rockford Promise scholarships are available for students who went to a Rockford Public School for four years and plan to go to RVC, Northern Illinois University or Rockford University.

Tuesday’s deadline is just for Rock Valley, as the deadline has already passed for the other two schools.

“If you keep that hope throughout K-8, you go into high school from 9th through 12th grade giving it your all and reaching out for help, there is a way for you to go to college too,” said Dr. Tasha Davis, Rockford Promise’s executive director.

Five Rockford Promise Scholars made the President or Dean’s List at RVC five years ago. Last fall, there were 27.

More information about becoming a Rockford Promise mentor and supporting the 2022-2023 Cohort of Scholars, visit Rockford Promise’s website, email contact.us@RockfordPromise.org or call (815) 627-0491.