Rockford protester Leslie Rolfe guilty of disorderly conduct, obstruction

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Leslie Rolfe, member of the Rockford police protest group May 30th Alliance, was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of disorderly conduct and police obstruction.

According to court records, Rolfe was arrested on August 13th after berating senior citizens Kyle and Margaret Bevers, who were using a power washer to erase profane chalk messages Rolfe had written on the E. State Street sidewalk near City Hall.

The charging documents say Rolfe was yelling profanity, approaching the couple in a threatening manner, and calling them racists while shoving a phone in their face.

He was also convicted of obstructing a police officer. According to the criminal complaint, as Officer Matthew Williams was trying to interview the couple, Rolfe “continued to yell racist comments toward the elderly couple and myself,” he reported. In an effort to diffuse the situation, Williams stated that he attempted to take the Bevers into an alley to speak with them, but Rolfe followed and continued berating them. At that point, Williams took him into custody for obstruction.

Rolfe faces up to a year in jail and fines of up to $4,000. He is due to be sentenced on February 4th.

May 30th Alliance is an activist group advocating for the abolishment of police. It was formed following a May 30th, 2020 Rockford protest against police over the police killing of George Floyd. During the protest outside Rockford Police District 1 headquarters, police fired tear gas to disperse a large crowd of protesters after rocks were thrown at the headquarters and police sign was vandalized.

The May 30th Alliance has staged an ongoing protest against perceived police injustices outside Rockford City Hall and frequently demonstrates at public events, such as City Market, Stroll on State, and Food Truck Tuesday.