Rockford Public Library branch closes its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford Public Library branch closed its doors for the last time on Friday.

The first of the RPL’s two Rockton Avenue shopping center locations opened in 1961. Last year, the RPL voted to close both branches to save money.

The branch is being replaced by a new mobile library, which will include stops at the shopping center.

“Anytime something like this happens, there’s definitely a bittersweet feeling about it,” said RPL’s Aaron Carlin. “But, we know with the things we have planned with our mobile library that’s coming in May of 2021, we know that’s going to make such a big impact still, back here in the Rockton center region and then throughout the rest of the Rockford community, too.”

Last fall, an 11th Street location was also shuttered.