ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public Library revamps a program that is bound to please local book worms.

The Summer Reading Challenge is back for 2021!

Readers of all ages will log 500 minutes each month from June until August. This year’s theme is ‘Reading Colors Your World.’

RPL will host interactive activities to keep readers on track during the challenge, including painting a mural.

Read more details and pre-register here.