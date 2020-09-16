Rockford Public Library finds ‘Crafternoons’ are a great way to engage kids in reading

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public Library has a new way to engage kids in reading, called “Crafternoons with Miss Ellen.”

The library held its fourth edition of the virtual program on Wednesday afternoon.

Kids get the chance to hear a story and then make a craft that relates to it.

This week, kids made leaf rubbings after learning about Fall.

“We’ve worked really hard to find ways to engage people in the community. Doing crafts is a great way, because moving your hands helps engage your mind and makes you interested in reading as well,” said instructor Ellen Quinn.

The craft kits are free and can be picked up at the Hart Interim Library on North Church Street every week.

