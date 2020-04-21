Rockford Public Library says online catalog of books, movies rivals streaming services

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public Library is giving access to its entire online catalog through a virtual library card.

The card will give access to e-books and audio books, TV shows and movies, as well as online classes.

RPL’s marketing director, Bridget Finn, says the library has enough content to give streaming services a run for their money.

“It’s endless, the amount of material we have online. We could spend all day, every day, just consuming and never reach the end of it,” she said. “It’s phenomenal, and it’s really for all ages.”

The library also posts videos of events like public storytimes to its social media pages, for non-library card holders.

If you’re a Rockford resident, you can apply for a card: click here.

