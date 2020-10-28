Rockford Public Library to close 2 branches, go mobile, expand digital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public Library Board of Trustees voted Monday to close 2 branches and pursue a Mobile Library strategy and expanding digital offerings.

“It’s important to remember that the library board’s decision is about more than 2021,” said Director of Finance and Technology, Anthony Cortez. “It’s about the three years thereafter as well.”

RPL will close the Rock River and Rockton Centre locations and layoff 11 workers, which the board said was preferred over the alternative of laying off 27, decreasing library hours by 50% and being open only 3 days a week.

The Mobile Library Unit will allow access to library services and capabilities to neighborhoods not currently within walking distance of a library.

The library also plans to enhance their digital efforts with more content, including Chromebooks for long-term adult use.

The remaining Library Branch locations including the Montague Branch, the East Branch and the Hart Interim Library along with RPL’s Nordlof Technology Center, will continue to provide service on a full-time basis until the opening of the new 68,000 square foot Main Library.

