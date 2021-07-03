Rockford Public Library unveils new building mural

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new mural is unveiled in Rockford after hundreds of hands helped make it come together.

The Rockford Public Library now has a new design on the side of its building. Around 300 kids helped work on the project with the artist.

It took a month to finish. The artist tells us the inspiration came from the idea of reading bringing color into your life…and now the city’s streets.

“With the process of imagination, when you’re reading, what’s happening in your mind when you’re reading, all the colors all the dreams, everything that’s happening inside of you,” said Eddaviel Montero.

Montero says a lot of the inspiration came from some of his favorite books as a child.

