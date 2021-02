ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools began the second semester on Monday. That means schedule changes for middle and high school students who chose in-person instruction.

They will be in attendance Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Before, it was only Mondays and Thursdays.

Administrators hope the change increases children’s engagement and achievement.

All students will connect with their teachers and classmates remotely Tuesdays and Thursdays.