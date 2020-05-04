Rockford Public Schools announce graduation plans for Class of 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools announced plans for virtual and in-person graduations on Monday.

The following letter was sent to parents by Superintendent Ehren Jarrett and Deputy Superintendent Matt Vosberg:

Administrators, principals and staff are finalizing plans to celebrate the Class of 2020 and recognize students’ hard work. Virtual graduation ceremonies are scheduled for each high school. These will premiere on the RPS 205 YouTube channel and Facebook page, and we’ll share links when they’re available. Follow this schedule to watch each graduation ceremony on YouTube and Facebook:

Roosevelt: Friday, May 29, 4 p.m.

Auburn: Monday, June 1, 4 p.m.

Jefferson: Monday, June 1, 5 p.m.

East: Tuesday, June 2, 4 p.m.

Guilford: Tuesday, June 2, 5 p.m.



Roosevelt: Monday, June 1, noon

Auburn: Tuesday, June 2, noon

Jefferson: Tuesday, June 2, 1 p.m.

East: Wednesday, June 3, noon

Guilford: Wednesday, June 3, 1 p.m.

Graduates should pick up diplomas at their school on the following dates:

Monday, June 1: Roosevelt

Tuesday, June 2: Auburn & Jefferson

Wednesday, June 3: East & Guilford

Graduates must follow this schedule, by assigned academy. Pickup will happen through drive-up service, and everyone must remain in their vehicle at all times:

8 a.m. – Business Academy

10 a.m. – Health Academy

Noon – Production Academy

2 p.m.– Service Academy

4 p.m. – CAPA & Gifted (Auburn only)

This is an unpredictable time. We don’t know yet whether the Governor’s restrictions will allow large group gatherings anytime soon. If restrictions are lifted, each high school will host an event later this summer for graduates to gather at school in their cap and gown to take pictures. This would be in addition to the virtual ceremony.

Senior prom: Each high school’s senior prom has been tentatively rescheduled:

Jefferson: July 11 at Tebala Event Center

East: July 24 at Klehm Arboretum

Auburn: July 25 at Cliffbreakers

Guilford: July 31 at Forest Hills Country Club

These plans could change. A decision to reschedule or cancel prom will hinge on what type of gatherings are allowed by the Governor’s office, Illinois Department of Public Health and Winnebago County Health Department. Unfortunately, there’s no good virtual option for prom. We will continue to share more information when we have it.

Our principals, administrators and students – members of our Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council – are committed to working together to appropriately celebrate the Class of 2020. We know graduation and senior prom are major milestones for our students and their friends and families. We will do everything we can to appropriately celebrate. Once again, thank you for your patience and support.

