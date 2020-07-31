ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, the Rockford Public School District announced new start and dismissal times for the upcoming school year.
Times at most elementary schools will remain the same, but some shift by 10-15 minutes. At middle and high schools, start times were moved back by 15 minutes.
For the full schedule, click here.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 260 sick at camp: CDC says children susceptible to COVID-19
- Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence
- Rockford Public Schools announce new start times for fall classes
- Wisconsin Republicans ‘stand ready’ to kill mask requirement
- Teen ‘mastermind’ charged in high-profile Twitter hack
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!