Rockford Public Schools announce new start times for fall classes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, the Rockford Public School District announced new start and dismissal times for the upcoming school year.

Times at most elementary schools will remain the same, but some shift by 10-15 minutes. At middle and high schools, start times were moved back by 15 minutes.

For the full schedule, click here.

