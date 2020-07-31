Rockford Public Schools announce new start times for fall classes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, the Rockford Public School District announced new start and dismissal times for the upcoming school year.

Times at most elementary schools will remain the same, but some shift by 10-15 minutes. At middle and high schools, start times were moved back by 15 minutes.

