ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford voters will once again go to the polls in just over a month.

All RPS 205 board positions are on the ballot this year. A forum was held Wednesday night to introduce the candidates.

Members of Transform Rockford stressed the importance of local elections and why residents need to get out and vote.

“What happens at our local school board really has a tremendous impact on the quality of life in our region and our future,” said Reverand Dr. K. Edward Copeland.

Copeland was the moderator for the RPS 205 Board Candidate Forum hosted by Transform Rockford.

“We thought this would be a great way for the community to get to know and understand the candidates that are running in this race,” said Lesly Couper, steering committee member of Transform Rockford.

While all board positions are on the ballot, only Subdistricts A, D and F have opposing candidates running.

“This is the first time in 10 years that every seat is up for election, so it is a very important election for the public to take advantage of and go out and vote,” Couper said.

Lisa Jackson and Denise Pearson are running in Subdistrict A, while Subdistrict D is between Nicole Bennet and Jude Makulec.

Kimberly Haley and Juan Reyes are Subdistrict F’s candidates.

“So, I feel like I have a pretty good understanding of where the district is,” Makulec said.

“So many children where all you have to do is ask and they’ll tell you exactly what they need,” Bennet added.

Community members will only vote on the race for their district.

“Nothing really drives the success of the community more than education, and we’ve heard that from our residents over and over,” Couper said. “And, if we are striving to be a better community, then this is one of the places that we really need to start and focus.”

“I’m hoping that everybody goes out and votes, that you vote your conscience and do it in an informed way, cause our democracy really depends on literate citizens, people that are actually engaged and actually know the issues,” Copeland added.

Early voting is already underway. Election Day is April 4.

Those who missed Wednesday night’s candidate meeting can watch it Thursday on Transform Rockford’s website.