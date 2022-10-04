ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools is searching for a new board member after Kamrin Muhammad stepped down.

Muhammad represented sub-district C, the northwest part of town around W. Riverside and N. Rockton Avenue. She had held the seat since April 2021, winning the election by just nine votes over Ken Scrivano.

The school board is now accepting applications to replace Muhammad until the next school board election in April 2023. They are due by October 12 and interviews will take place a week later.

An appointment will be made on October 25.