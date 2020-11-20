Rockford Public Schools moving to remote learning beginning next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools will move to full remote-learning after Thanksgiving and through the new year.

As COVID-19 cases in the area have risen, the district plans to temporarily move to remote learning beginning November 30th and return to in-person/hybrid learning on January 4th.

“RPS 205 is following a recommendation from the Winnebago County Health Department to take what they’re calling an ‘adaptive pause,’ or a short-term break from in-person instruction,” the district said in a press release.

Connecting remotely: Elementary students should take home electronic devices before the start of Thanksgiving break. Families should follow up with their main office staff about device pickup. All middle and high school students already have Chromebooks. Visit rps205.com and click on the “Student Tech Support” button if you need help connecting.

Early Childhood: Students will bring home learning materials before Thanksgiving break. We’ll share more information soon about connecting with EC families during this time.

Remote planning: Tuesday, Dec. 2 is a remote planning day for all Prek-12 students and staff, including Early Childhood, and staff will not connect remotely with students. This is a change for EC staff and families.

Meals: The district will continue to provide grab-and-go meals to RPS 205 families between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. Sign up to receive meals online: visit rps205.com/parents/meals. Meals are also available Tuesdays and Fridays from 4-6 p.m. at the following locations:

Auburn High School, 5110 Auburn Street

Eisenhower Middle School, 3525 Spring Creek Road

Flinn Middle School, 2525 Ohio Parkway

RESA Middle School, 1800 Ogilby Road

Winter athletics & activities: Most after-school activities and athletics that require face-to-face contact are on pause, effective today. This aligns with the governor’s latest Tier 3 mitigation strategies. Activities – including chess, debate and scholastic bowl – can continue virtually. Athletic directors and coaches will be in touch with more information.

In-person/Remote Instruction Requests for Elementary students: We initially told families their request to change to either in-person or full-time remote instruction – if granted – would start Dec. 7, which is the start of the second trimester for elementary students. This temporary switch to full-time remote-only instruction for all students will delay those requests.

Elementary students currently assigned to in-person instruction will return in-person on Monday, Jan. 4. Elementary students assigned to remote-only instruction will continue with remote learning on Monday, Jan. 4. We are working through those requests now and will share an update – including which requests were granted and a start date – as soon as we have one.

According to RPS 205, there are currently 37 cases of coronavirus among students and staff at Rockford schools.

On Thursday, Winnebago County Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell reported an outbreak of coronavirus at Spring Creek Elementary.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 19% (19.5% yesterday)

