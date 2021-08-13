Rockford Public Schools offering $100 incentives to get students vaccinated

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools announced Friday they will give out $100 incentives to students, age 12 and up, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

RPS said it would give the money in the form of gift cards.

To be eligible, students must first register with the Winnebago County Health Department and then visit a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, August 18th or Thursday, August 19th to receive the shot.

The clinics will take place at Eisenhower, Flinn, Lincoln, RESA, West, Auburn, East, Guilford, Jefferson, Roosevelt and Barbour, but students can also attend a clinic outside of their assigned school.

Students who receive the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will receive a $50 gift card after receiving the first shot, and another after receiving the second shot.

Any RPS student who is already vaccinated will also receive a $100 gift card. School administrators say they will share details about that program soon.