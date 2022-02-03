Rockford Public Schools offering $50 to vaccinated students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools are trying to incentivize students to become vaccinated against COVID-19 by offering each a $50 gift card.

Children who show proof of vaccination or booster shots will qualify for the program.

Parents can pick up gift cards Wednesday evenings at the RPS Welcome Center, at 501 7th Street, between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The district is hosting a number of vaccine clinics for kids who still wish to receive the shot.

The next is scheduled for Thursday, February 10th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Cherry Valley Elementary, at 6660 Abington Drive, Cherry Valley.