Rockford Public Schools offering vaccination opportunities for students 12+

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public School District is partnering with the Winnebago County Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccination appointments for students, staff and their families.

On Monday, the FDA approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children as young at 12 years old.

“The RPS 205 administration is strongly encouraging families to consider the vaccine for their students – especially if they plan to participate in athletics and other co-curricular activities. We want our students to safely return to school in September for the 2021-22 school year,” the district said on Wednesday.

Students 12 and older should register with the Winnebago County Health Department: wchd.org/covid-19. All students who are younger than 18 must have a parent/guardian sign a consent form, and the parent/guardian must be present during the vaccination.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced vaccination locations across the state are prepared to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to youth ages 12 through 15 years after the Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices (ACIP) voted today to recommend its use.

“The expanded use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine brings us one step closer to getting back to our daily lives and ending this pandemic,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Our state-supported mass vaccination locations, along with local health departments and other providers, are ready to vaccinate young people immediately, providing kids and families with a sense of relief after a difficult year.”

In clinical trials, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was found to be 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 among participants ages 12 through 15 years.

According to the FDA, at this time, there are limited data to address whether the vaccine can prevent transmission of the virus from person to person and how long the vaccine will provide protection.