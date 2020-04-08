Rockford Public Schools postpone senior prom

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public School District 205 announced Wednesday that it would be postponing the senior prom.

According to a statement, the district says prom is not canceled. “All of us are collaborating to make sure our students have some sort of prom experience, even if it happens after this school year is over.”

“We’re optimistic about our scheduled graduation ceremonies in June, but we’re also considering other options in case the long-term closure forces us to make other plans. We’ll share more information when we have it. “We’re optimistic about our scheduled graduation ceremonies in June, but we’re also considering other options in case the long-term closure forces us to make other plans. We’ll share more information when we have it,” the statement read.”

