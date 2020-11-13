Rockford Public Schools publishing data on positive COVID-19 cases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public School District has begun publishing information on the number of positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
The school district says it plans to update the information weekly on its COVID-19 Information Dashboard webpage.
As of today, RPS says there are 63 cases at its schools. Staff represent 33 cases, while students represent 30 cases.
