Rockford Public Schools push back start date, make other changes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public School District 205 announced that it would be pushing back the school year start date to September 2nd.

The previous announced date was September 1st.

The new plan was approved by the Rockford School Board on Tuesday.

The District is also staggering the start of the school year for elementary school students, with last names starting with A-K starting on September 2nd, with groups L-Z starting September 3rd.

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, elementary students with a last name that starts with A-K will attend for a full day of instruction.

On Thursday, Sept. 3, elementary students with a last name that starts with L-Z will attend for a full day of instruction.

On Friday, all elementary students will attend together. Households who have students with different last names should plan to attend on the assigned day for the oldest student in their family.

Instead of pairing students on A/B days for Monday/Thursday and Tuesday/Friday, all middle and high school students who chose in-person instruction will attend school on Mondays and Thursdays. Students will not attend in-person on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Wednesday will be a shorted day for students who require additional support. The Wednesday schedule is:

Elementary: 7:35 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Middle: 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

High: 8:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Families interested in remote-only Early Childhood instruction must complete the Early Childhood Remote Option survey. The survey is open Aug. 12-17. Follow this link to take the survey: Early Childhood Remote Option Survey.

For more information about updates to the back to school plan, click here.

