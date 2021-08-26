Rockford Public Schools ready to welcome students back to class

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at the Stateline’s largest school district return to the classroom a week from Thursday, with new COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.

On Wednesday, the Rockford Public School District laid out plans to keep students safe, although there will be no remote learning options this year and all teaching will be done in-person.

District administrators say the precautions will give classrooms a familiar feel.

“Everyone will be wearing masks. We’ll frequently be washing hands. We’ll be following the same sanitation procedures that we followed last year and we will be social distancing in those classrooms, but, when you walk in, it’s going to seem like a classroom that you would have walked into two years ago,” said Chief of Schools, Morgan Gallagher.

Gallagher also warned the plans may change if the current COVID-19 surge worsens.

More details on RPS 205’s Back to School plan are available here.