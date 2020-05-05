Rockford Public Schools to broadcast virtual graduations online

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public School seniors will get to have a graduation this year, after the State Board of Education reversed course of its statewide graduation cancellation.

District 205 announced it will have virtual ceremonies. Wheels are already in motion to plan the graduations, which will be broadcast live on the RPS 205 YouTube and Facebook pages.

“We really feel we need to celebrate sooner, rather than later,” said Jefferson High School Principal Don Rundall. “So, we’ve all got a plan, and they’re all pretty similar. So, it will still be graduation, and we’re still going through the steps that we usually do, but unfortunately, it won’t be in person.”

RPS 205 has already released a tentative schedule for each school’s graduation.

