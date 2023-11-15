ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With temperatures in the 60s this week, it may be hard to believe that Winter is on the way. But, when that first snow storm arrives, the City of Rockford says it’s ready.

The city’s Public Works Department is responsible for clearing and maintaining nearly 1,700 miles of pavement each year, and the fleet of 28 plow trucks are tuned and ready to go.

For every snowfall over 2 inches, it takes almost 200 people and 3,000 hours of labor to clear it, the city says.

“For anybody that doesn’t know, when we get snow amounts of two inches or greater, we typically declare a Snow Emergency. That prompts the odd/even parking on residential streets,” said Street Transportation Superintendent Mitch Leatherby.

Current weather-related closings can be found here.