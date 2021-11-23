Rockford Public Works unveils new snow plow names

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although Rockford has not seen much snow yet this season, one thing is for sure. It is coming.

The city unveiled new tools Tuesday to help clear the streets when the white stuff does fall.

Rockford Public Works purchased five new trucks for $250,000. Community members voted to name the equipment, and the winners are:

Snowtorious B.I.G

Sled Zeppelin

Plowzilla

Darth Blader

Plowabunga

Fun and games aside, Public Works leaders said state of the art trucks, and skilled employees, are vital in combatting Midwest winters.

“Any time we deploy our crews, our fleet, there’s approximately 30 employees involved. If we’re working an operation that goes beyond 12 hours, another 30 people come in to help relieve that first group, so at any given time in a large snowfall event, there could be 60 employees involved,” said Mitch Leatherby, Street & Transportation Superintendent for the City of Rockford.

Rockford’s Salt Dome is filled to the brim with 10,000 tonnes of salt to start, but crews will use upwards of 20,000 in a year. The average snow storm costs the city about a quarter of a million dollars.