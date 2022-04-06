ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Infrastructure in the City of Rockford is set for a record-high investment project this summer.

This year’s annual “Capital Improvement Plan” is the largest in the city’s history. Officials will spend $48 million to improve roads, sidewalks, neighborhoods and more. $16 million of those funds come from a 1% tax increase approved by residents.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said that the need for improvement is obvious.

“Obviously, anyone in Rockford, if you’ve been here more than a day, you know our roads need some love,” he said.

Some of the places where residents will see construction is on State Street, Charles Street and 200 neighborhood blocks. Officials will also spend $80,000 to plant more trees in the “Forest City.”