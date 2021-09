ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Rockford railroad tracks will soon be getting some needed attention along the Rock River Recreation Path.

Union Pacific is doing the work, replacing railroad ties on aging tracks.

The company says the maintenance is routine and should be completed within the next month.

No road or trail closures are expected.

Union Pacific operates about 32,000 miles of mainline tracks across the Western two-thirds of the United States.