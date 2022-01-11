Rockford ranked 2nd in human trafficking in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday was “National Human Trafficking Awareness Day,” a time to let people know about an issue happening right here in the stateline.

Human trafficking is the recruitment or coercion of people for commercial sex. Rockford is currently ranked as the second most human trafficked city in Illinois. Experts said that the average age of those forced into prostitution between 12 and 14-years-old.

Sex trafficking survivors have a resource in the “Forest City,” in the Rockford Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation, or “RAASE.”

“Survivors can come get assistance with basic life needs, whether it’s clothing, food, referrals to services, whatever that may look like. We just walk alongside them wherever they’re at,” said Brittney Schreiber, program director of RAASE. “They know their lives and their stories best, so it’s really just about creating that connection and really that alliance to just be a support to that individual.”

More information on RAASE, and how resident can help combat human trafficking, can be found on their website.