ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford has been ranked 133 out of the 150 best places to live in America, according to a new study by U.S. News and World Report, despite also ranking as one of the most dangerous.

The report scored each city using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor, and U.S. News’ own internal resources.

The methodology can be found here.

Rockford scored an overall rating of 5.7, with a 4.9 on desirability, 7.4 on value, 3.8 on job market, 6.1 on quality of life, and 4.9 in net migration.

The city also ranked as the 104th Best Place to Retire, according to the report.

However, it also ranked as the 12th most dangerous in the U.S., out of the 25 Most Dangerous Places.

Rockford’s violent crime rate is one of the highest in the nation, according to a separate 2023 Crime Rates in U.S. Cities Report.

Green Bay, Wisconsin ranked as the Best Place to Live in America in the U.S. News and World report, and the 27th Best Place to Retire. It also scored rankings in Best Places to Live for Quality of Life, Cheapest Places to Live, and Safest Places to Live.

In Illinois, only Peoria (#70) and Chicago (#123) ranked higher than Rockford.

The study found Maine to be the most crime-free state in the country.