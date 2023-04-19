Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but where can you legally smoke it? (Credit: Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday is 4/20, a date celebrated in the cannabis community with pot smoking rallies and social gatherings.

While many people across the country will be partaking in the plant, Rockford residents might be out of luck. The city was ranked as one of the worst cities in the country to get stoned in.

LawnStarter looked at 17 different metrics to find the biggest and weed-friendliest U.S. cities. These included access to top-rated dispensaries, consumption lounges, bud and breakfasts and munchie relivers.

Out of the 105 cities ranked, Rockford came in at 102. Only one Illinois city came in lower than Rockford, which was Joliet.

Rockford was one of the lowest share of top-rated recreational dispensaries.

However, the city did rate higher on the “munchie relief rank” than other cities on the list.